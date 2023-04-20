EverHeart Hospice announces Camp Encourage T-shirt design contest

GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice is now accepting entries for a T-shirt design for their annual Camp Encourage. Camp Encourage is a bereavement camp for kids ages 6-15 who are grieving the loss of a loved one. The theme for this year’s camp is “Coping, Colors, & Connection.” People of all ages are welcome to submit a design for consideration.

Designs can be emailed as a JPEG, PDF or EPS file to [email protected] Photos of hand-drawn designs will also be accepted. Please include the name of the artist and a contact phone number in the email. The deadline to submit an entry is May 15. When creating a design, please note that the final design will be used as a single-color screen print.

Members from the Camp Encourage planning committee will review each design. The winner will be voted on by EverHeart’s Board of Trustees.

“Camp Encourage is all about being expressive. We felt the T-shirt design contest would be a way to tap into our community’s creative side and feel involved in the planning process,” shared Jennifer Overholser, marketing manager at EverHeart Hospice.

This year’s Camp Encourage will be held on July 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. each day at the Montezuma Spiritual Center. Lunch will be provided. This workshop is an opportunity for children to come together in an atmosphere of love and acceptance and connect with other kids who are going through similar emotions. The camp will be filled with hands on activities, team building and adventures related to understanding grief and coping skills.

If you are interested in signing up a child for camp or helping as a volunteer, visit everhearthospice.org/events/camp-encourage/ to download a registration form or volunteer application. The registration deadline for camp is May 15. This camp is provided at no cost to families thanks to the generosity of donations and grants from our community.

For questions or help submitting a T-shirt design, contact Jennifer Overholser at [email protected] or call 800-417-7535, option 6.