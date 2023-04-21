Garmann Miller promotes five to executive director team

MINSTER — Garmann Miller recently promoted five management professionals to the position of executive director. Matt Hibner and Brian Wolf, board members and principals of the firm, join associate principals Becky Baumer, Andrew Huelsman and Kathy Trejo to new leadership roles.

This senior-level group is responsible for leading project teams of planners, designers and construction personnel with technical guidance. They also oversee project budgets, schedules and contracts while maintaining client relationships.

“Each of these professionals has managed design teams within their discipline, and they’ll now use that experience for project oversight and direction,” said CEO Eric Baltzell. “This team provides our clients with more senior-level personnel with whom to connect during a project.”

Hibner previously served as director of architecture and has led design efforts for many of GM’s K-12 clients since joining the firm in 2012. A registered architect, he joined the Board of Directors and became a firm principal in 2016.

Wolf has been with Garmann Miller for 23 of the firm’s 30 years. He joined the GM board of directors and became a principal in 2022 after serving as a lead project manager, designer and planner.

Baumer previously served as GM’s director of interior design and lead educational visioning facilitator. She holds professional certification with the National Council for Interior Design Qualification.

Huelsman, a certified professional engineer, directed GM’s mechanical, electrical and technology design teams prior to his current associate principal and executive director roles.

Trejo served as director of site design before being named executive director. A professional landscape architect, she designed site layouts for K-12, municipal, and parks and recreation clients.