NewsEducation Fairlawn royalty crowned By MELANIE SPEICHER - April 25, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Fairlawn High School held its prom Saturday night. Meredith Hageman, 18, daughter of Jason and Gretchen Hageman, of Sidney was crowned the queen of the dance. Jackson Huelskamp, 18, son of Jack and Jenny Huelskamp, of Sidney, was crowned king. Courtesy photo Fairlawn High School held its prom Saturday night. Meredith Hageman, 18, daughter of Jason and Gretchen Hageman, of Sidney was crowned the queen of the dance. Jackson Huelskamp, 18, son of Jack and Jenny Huelskamp, of Sidney, was crowned king. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings