PIQUA — A workshop for teachers and parents/grandparents of autistic children will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 6 p.m. in Room 406 at Edison State Community College. Presenters will be Judy Cordonnier and Ines Mauersberg, mothers of autistic children, and three professionals from Mercer County Department of Disabilities.

