Local financial adviser honored for performance

SIDNEY – Edward Jones financial adviser Danielle Sielschott, of Sidney, recently qualified for the firm’s Managing Partner’s Conference, which celebrates the contributions and achievements of 400 top financial advisers from among the firm’s nearly 19,000. The conference will be held May 11-12 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

During the two-day conference, attendees will have the opportunity to interact with and learn from firm leaders, confer on timely topics and share best practices for serving clients.

“Our financial advisers work with clients to understand what is most important to them, creating unique plans for success based on needs and circumstances. These 400 financial advisers are phenomenal practitioners of this approach, having achieved their level of success by helping clients realize the goals they’ve set for themselves and their families,” said Chuck Orban, an Edward Jones principal responsible for the firm’s recognition events. “We remain committed to creating value for those we serve, with our purpose as our foundation: to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of our clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society.”

“This is a real honor,” said Sielschott. “It’s a testament to the trust clients have put in our branch and to the value my branch team has put on delivering exemplary service. This opportunity to collaborate with the leaders of the firm and with my peers is an incredible resource for us to continue providing value for the clients we serve.”

This is the fourth time Sielschott has been invited to attend this conference.

Sielschott and branch team support members Tiffany Long, Stephanie Hina and Natalie Glass can be reached at 937-498-1101. You may also visit Sielschott’s website at www.edwardjones.com/danielle-sielschott.

Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisers serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.6 trillion in client assets under care at the end of 2022. Edward Jones’ purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm’s approximately 52,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is careers.edwardjones.com.