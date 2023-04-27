OSU-Lima selects interim dean

LIMA — As Ohio State University at Lima works to find a new dean after the resignation of former dean Tim Rehner earlier this month, it was important to have someone in that position during that process to help keep everything on campus in rhythm. With that in mind, former assistant dean and current associate professor of music Margaret Young was deemed the right choice for the job.

Young was announced as the new interim dean on April 19 at the campus’ Perry Webb Student Life Building. Her history with Ohio State has included work in both Lima and Columbus, with her Lima experience including serving as the honors director from 2016 to 2019 before transitioning to assistant dean until 2021. Most recently, she has served as a faculty fellow in the university’s Office of Academic Enrichment, working with all of Ohio State’s regional campuses.

“I’m thrilled and incredibly honored to be asked to be the interim director for Ohio State Lima and to be able to work with this incredibly talented group of faculty, staff and students,” she said. “I think my role as assistant dean allowed me to understand what the inner workings of Ohio State look like from the inside.”

While in this role, Young hopes to encourage the growth already seen on the Lima campus when it comes to opportunities to invest in the students.

“Our students are involved with undergraduate research, they’re traveling abroad [and] they are getting internships in the community,” she said. “We have these amazing partnerships that are already underway with our manufacturing partners and healthcare facilities. So I think I’m really just focusing on maintaining and developing the projects that already exist.”

A nationwide search is underway for a permanent dean, with that process typically going on for around a year, Young said. As for whether Young is interested in taking the interim tag off her title, she said she wants to take some time to get settled into her new position before making any decisions.

“I’m open to all kinds of possibilities at this point,” she said.

