Anna looks for new public works superintendent after resignation

ANNA – The village of Anna is looking for a new public works superintendent after former Superintendent Matt Dawson resigned, according to discussion at the Anna Village Council meeting on April 11.

Dawson submitted his resignation on April 11 and his last day was April 21. He was also a volunteer firefighter. This position and an employee position are open within the public works department. The department currently has two full-time employees and one part-time employee. More information about the open positions can be found on the village’s website.

The council approved changing the Planning Commission meeting time to 6 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. and the meetings will be held on the first Tuesday of each month. Councilmember Andy Baldonado was appointed to the commission. The council also appointed Ryan Rogers as a volunteer firefighter.

An ordinance was adopted amending section three of the public records policy from Jan. 22, 2008. Another ordinance entering its third reading requiring the Shelby County treasurer and auditor to distribute any costs taxed and collected by Anna’s Mayor’s Court failed due to lack of a motion because Fiscal Officer Stacy Meyer said those offices don’t have any funds from the court.

The 2023 sidewalk necessity ordinance was taken off the table to be discussed and will be reintroduced at the next meeting. An ordinance levying a $5 motor vehicle license tax as authorized by the Ohio Revised Code – in addition to the current $5 levy – entered its first reading.

During old business, Councilmember Ken Aselage explained Wessler Engineering’s evaluation of the water plant. The average water plant is only good for about 25 years and Anna’s water plant is about 35 years old, making supplies for the plant obsolete. The estimated cost of a new plant is $11 million and it would take two to three years before a groundbreaking. Meyer said just under $200,000 is still outstanding from the wastewater treatment plant upgrades completed in 2014.

Mayor Mark Pulfer discussed the communications towers being installed around the county with Jackson Center officials and found out they did not waive the variance fee. Anna’s fee for a variance is $60 and the zoning permit is $25. After discussion, the village will charge the county the $60 variance fee and waive the zoning permit fee.

The parks and recreation department reported they recently met and discussed the circus coming to town on May 23, and there will be two shows at the park.

Another council meeting was held on April 25, and the next council meeting will be a special session on May 4 at 6 p.m. at 209 W. Main St. to hire a village administrator, followed by a regular session on May 9 at 7 p.m. in the village hall’s council chambers.