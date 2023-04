Holy Angels Catholic School student council members Ben O’Leary, left, 14, and Ashriel Alvarez, 14, both of Sidney, throw mulch on a freshly planted White Dogwood Tree next to their school. The Arbor Day planting ceremony included Sidney Mayor Mardie Milligan, City Arborist Brian Green Sidney Tree Board representative Ann Asher and Principal Denise Stauffer. Ben is the son of Bill and Carrie O’Leary. Ashriel is the daughter of Arnold and Marilee.

