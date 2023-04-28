Victor’s Tacos brings west coast flavor to Sidney

SIDNEY – Victor’s Tacos is a family business expanding all over Ohio. The newest location, located at 549 N. Vandemark Road, will have its grand opening on May 3 at 10:00 a.m.

According to owner Jonathan Gaytan, Victor’s Tacos is unique because everything is made fresh daily, and the food is the same high quality as a sit down restaurant, but with the speed of fast food. Victor’s Tacos has no long waits and no need to get dressed up, just good Mexican food with a west coast flare.

Victor’s Tacos is named after Gaytan’s father, who opened the first location in Delaware, Ohio eight years ago. Gaytan chose to open a store in Sidney because people have been asking him on social media to open in this area. He spent some time getting to know both Sidney and Troy and felt the best option for the newest location – the 12th – was Sidney.

The menu will include tacos, burritos, chimmachangas, carne asada, quesadillas, enchiladas, steak fries, super nachos, rolled taquitos and more. Gayton’s favorite meal is the quesabirria, which is a type of beef and cheese taco served with a dipping sauce.

The menu will also include breakfast items and vegetarian options.

Victor’s Tacos will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with plans to later expand the hours so that they are open Sunday – Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Learn more at www.victorstacoshopohio.com.