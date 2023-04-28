Hartke named part owner of Sollmann Electric

SIDNEY — Sollmann Electric Company, an electrical contractor based in Sidney, Ohio, has announced Alan Hartke is now part owner of the business and has been promoted to vice president of operations.

Hartke has been with the company since 2009. He has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Dayton. While Hartke will continue responsibilities as a project manager, he will assume an expanded leadership role within the company and oversee operations.

“I am thrilled that Alan has joined ownership of Sollmann Electric,” said Jeramie Sollmann. “His addition to our leadership team gives me confidence in our future success.”

The other two owners, Jeramie Sollmann will continue as president, and Tom Holthaus as executive vice president.