SIDNEY — The following vendor permits have been issued by the Shelby County Auditor’s Office:

• Cody Skelly, 11989 State Route. 362, Minster, other miscellaneous store retailer.

• JR Expediting LLC, 115 Brown Road, Sidney, courier.

• Tin Acre LLC, 107 S. Main St., Botkins, limited service eating place.

• Vernon Grissom, 3195 Jason Way, Sidney, dba V & T Woodworks, other wood product manufacturing.

• Go Crazzzy LLC, 135 Parkwood St., Sidney, limited service eating place.

• Grancruise, 302 S. Pike St., Anna, plastics product manufacturing.

• Abigail Snow, 401 E. Court St., Sidney, dba Presence of Mind Massage, other miscellaneous health practitioner.

• Germain of Sidney III LLC, 2342 Michigan St., Sidney, automobile dealer.

• Simply Clean Co LLC, 14400 Runor Drive, Sidney, janitorial services.

• Tennants Total Lawn Care, 1105 Hilltop Ave., Sidney, other direct selling establishment.

• ABC Phones of North Carolina, 624 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney, electronics store.

• Bailey Storage LLC, 101 Jerry Drive, Jackson Center, mini-warehouses and self-storage unit lessor.

• Extra Space Management, Inc., 2471 Michigan St., Sidney, dba 2201 Sidney-Michigan Av., mini-warehouses and self-storage unit lessor.

• S & T Roadside Service LLC, 1563 Cedarbrook Place, Sidney, other general merchandise store.

• Sweet Petunia Permanent Jewelry, 618 E. Russell Road, Sidney, jewelry store.

• Morgan Moore, 17 S. Main St., Fort Loramie, dba Little Roro and Co., jewelry store.

• Busy Bee Apiaries, 145 N. Liberty St., Russia, other food manufacturing.

• Advanced Metal Designs LLC, 5830 Stoker Road, Houston, sheet metal work manufacturing.

• KG Landscaping LLC, 17736 State Route 274, Jackson Center, landscaping services.

• R & R Takhar Operations Inc., 2598 Wapakoneta Ave., Sidney, gasoline station with convenience store.

elan, 107 N. Ohio Ave., Sidney, cosmetics/beauty supply store.

• Dekkers Flowers of Sidney, LLC, 223 N. Main, Sidney, florist.

• Nicholas Fullenkamp, 102 Oakwood St., Russia, other direct selling establishment.

• Epic Vapes 2.0 LLC, 1588 Michigan St., Sidney, other miscellaneous store retailer.

• Fairy Godfather LLC, 205 W. Pike St., Jackson Center, full-service restaurant/cafeteria.

• Nathaniel A. Pence, 3402 N. Kuther Road, Sidney, dba Greaser Slicks Grooming Co., electronic shopping.

• Pheasants Reserve LLC, 2585 Simon Road, Russia, sporting goods store.

• Mentges Outdoors LLC, 10720 Sidney Freyburg Road, Sidney, sporting/recreational goods.

• Jada Gaier, 9590 Eilerman Road, Fort Loramie, women’s clothing store.

• Sidney Wing Co. LLC, 2080 Michigan St., Sidney, dba Buffalo Wild Wings, sporting/recreational goods.

• Flex Trailers Inc., 101 Commerce Drive, Botkins, truck trailer manufacturing.

• Randy Takhar, 2598 Wapakoneta Ave., Sidney, dba R & R Takhar Operations Inc., gas station.

• John D. Francis, 18 Miami St., Fort Loramie, dba FKS, other general merchandise store.