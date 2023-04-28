Recent births

ANNA — Aaron and Gwen Morris, of Anna, welcomed their son Wesley Jon Morris into the world on Friday, March 17, at 6:07 p.m

Wesley was born at Wilson Health Memorial Hospital weighting 7 pounds and 14 ounces and measuring 20 inches long.

He was welcomed home by his big sister Elise, 2. His maternal grandparents are Dan and Diane Poeppelman, of Fort Loramie. His paternal grandparents are Jon and Karen Morris, of Anna.

Wesley’s great-grandparents are Art and Eileen Dapore, of Russia, and Bob and Mary Lee Miller, of Delphos.

Wesley’s mother is the former Gwen Poeppelman, of Fort Loramie.