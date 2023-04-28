UVMC Wound Center recognized for clinical excellence

TROY – The Wound Care Center and Hyperbaric Services at Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) is a recipient of the Center of Distinction award by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.

This award recognizes the center for achieving outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including a patient satisfaction rate higher than 92 percent.

“The Wound Center at UVMC provides specialized treatment, often preventing amputations and helping patients return to active lives,” said Scott Kanagy, DO, chief medical officer at UVMC. “Our hospital and Wound Care Center take great pride in providing quality, innovative services to patients in a convenient location close to home for Miami County area residents.”

“This recognition from Healogics exemplifies the services offered at UVMC’s Wound Care Center,” said Stewart Lowry, MD, the center’s medical director. “These results could not be achieved without teamwork involving the support of the hospital family, affiliated physicians, and especially the wound center’s nursing staff.”

The Wound Care Center and Hyperbaric Services at UVMC offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections, and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.Advanced modalities at the center include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies.

The Center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100 percent oxygen to help promote the healing of the wound.

The Wound Care Center and Hyperbaric Services at UVMC is a member of the Healogics network of more than 600 Wound Care Centers, which provides access to benchmarking data and proven experience treating approximately 2.5 million chronic wounds.

For more information on the Wound Care Center and Hyperbaric Services at UVMC, call 937-440-7888 or visit www.PremierHealth.com/services/burn-and-wound-center.