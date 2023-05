Riverside High School hosted Prom Saturday evening, May 6, at Riverside High School. During the dance, the 2023 RHS prom king and queen were announced. Warren Shockey was crowned prom king and Kylie Shoe was crowned prom queen. The Class of 2024 hosted after prom at Rolling Hills Skate in Sidney. Additional photos of Prom and After Prom can be found on the Riverside Local School District – DeGraff Facebook page.

Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings