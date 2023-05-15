Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

May 7-13

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to four emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center. That’s one more call than last week.

All calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington townships and the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

Three of the four patients were transported to the hospital. One patient refused treatment after an evaluation by EMS personnel. One patient was transported to Kettering Health in Troy, while the other two were transported to Wilson Health in Sidney.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches during this time.