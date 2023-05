Riverside graduates receive scholarships

DEGRAFF — Members of the Riverside High School Class of 2023 are the recipients of $1,372,156 in scholarships and awards for college over the next four years.

Graduates receiving awards were:

• Daisy Armbruster – $72,000, Bluffton University, $72,000

• Siera Barhorst – $64,600, Wright State University, $27,800, Bowling Green State University, $36,800

• Skylar Barhorst – $62,600, Wright State University, $27,800, Bowling Green State University, $34,800

• Briana Bradley – $1,250, Doris Wagner Memorial Scholarship, $250, Genevieve Froman Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

• Leah Burden, Marine Semper Fidelis Award

• Jade Copas – $13,150, Marine Distinguished Athlete Award, Doris Wagner Memorial Scholarship, $250, Riverside Athletic Boosters Scholarship, $500, Ohio State University Lima, $12,400

• Addison Zander Crouch – $68,124, United States Bowling Congress Scholarship, $824, James Forsythe Milroy Foundation Scholarship, $2,500, Muskingum University, 64,800

• Hayden Gammell – $35,500, Mad River Valley Dulcimer Society Scholarship, $500, Pepsi Scholarship, $500, United Riverside Education Union Scholarship, $500, Mickie Leagre Education Scholarship, $2,000, Ohio University, $32,000

• Simon Godwin – $750, Vincent Hill Scholarship, $750

• Sadie Hughes – $350,568, Marine Scholastic Excellence Award, Springfield Foundation Warren G. Elliott Scholarship, $2,000, Wright State University, $12,000, The Ohio State University, $106,092, Mount Vernon Nazarene University, $107,676, Bluffton University, $122,800

• Andrew Knight – $1,575, Pepsi Scholarship, $500, William C. and Esther Mohr Scholarship, $500, Mary Hoy Scholarship, $575

• Rachel Knight – $43,325, Doris Wagner Memorial Scholarship, $250, Logan County 4-H Scholarship, $500, Pepsi Scholarship, $500, Quest Federal Credit Union Scholarship, $500, Riverside Athletic Boosters Scholarship, $500, William C. and Esther Mohr Scholarship, $500, Mary Hoy Scholarship, $575, Gunnery Sgt. David S. Spicer Scholarship, $1,000, Jacqualine Baughman-Manahan Scholarship, $1,000, Logan County Cattle Association Scholarship, $1,000, Mary Rutan Foundation Scholarship, $2,000, Mary Eleanor Morris Scholarship, $4,000, Lyn A. Davidson Service Scholarship, $5,000, Bowling Green State University, $26,000

• Samuel Knight – $24,500, Marine Scholastic Excellence Award, Logan County 4-H Scholarship, $500, Kent State University, $24,000

• Audrey Kopus – $506,464, William C. and Esther Mohr Scholarship, $500, William Ellis/Nancy Rathfelder Scholarship, $1,000, Youngstown State University, $16,400, Grand Canyon University, $26,600, Colorado State University, $38,000, The Ohio State University, $44,400, Ohio University, $45,600, Arizona State University, $52,000, Florida Southern College, $76,000, Ohio Wesleyan University, $205,964,

• Gerit Marshall – $24,000, Bowling Green State University, $24,000

• Warren Shockey, Marine Distinguished Athlete Award

• Kylie Shoe – $7,250, Doris Wagner Memorial Scholarship, $250, Michael McGill Memorial Scholarship, $500, Pepsi Scholarship, $500, United Riverside Education Union Scholarship, $500, William C. and Esther Mohr Scholarship, $500, Buckeye State Bank Scholarship, $1,000, West Virginia Universit, $4,000

• Alaina Snow – $96,000, American Red Cross Scholarship, $250, Doris Wagner Memorial Scholarship, $250, Pepsi Scholarship, $500, Riverside Athletic Boosters Scholarship, $500, William C. and Esther Mohr Scholarship, $500, Bellefontaine Rotary Club Scholarship, $1,000, National Technical Honor Society Scholarship, $1,000, Miami University, $52,000, Belmont University, $40,000

• Ayva Stewart – $500, William C. and Esther Mohr Scholarship, $500