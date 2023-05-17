SIDNEY — Fairlawn High School will hold its graduation ceremony on Friday, May 19, at 7 p.m. in the Fairlawn High School Gymnasium.

The class song is “Photograph” by Nickelback. The class flower is blue-tipped carnations. The class motto is “Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm” by Winston Churchill.

There are 40 members of the Class of 2023. Class members are Brooklyn Bella Bagwell, Levi Michael Barthauer, Jenna Kendall Batton, Marcello Armond Brunswick, Christopher Daniel Clemons, Matthew Landon Craig, Matthew Curtis Elson, Conner Jeffrey France, Brooke Elizabeth Gillem, McKenzie Jo Green, Meredith Gretchen Hageman, Logan Anthony Heath, Jaidon Alan Hiestand, Benjamin Kadin Hinds, Jackson Matthew Huelskamp, James Ethan Jones, Seth Daniel Jones, Alissa Rose Kinnett, Brianna Marie Kinnett, Emily Elizabeth Lessing, Kaylee Nikole Lewellen, Zayne Allen Maddy, Darcy Kay Maxson, Jocelyn Christina McDonald, Ryan Jameson McGill, Satchel Lee McMahon, Lewis Clinton Michael III, Kaden Dane Pauley, Ethan William Presser, Andrew Anderson Puckett, Samantha Christine Quinlisk, Megan Janette Schnipke, Cole William Sibert, Victoria Lynn Sibert, Kaitlyn Grace Stoodt, Alexandra Dawn Suttles, Kayleigh Nicole Taylor, Jason Michael Thompson, Caterina Timoncini and Jordan Knight Turner.