FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie High School seniors will be celebrate during graduation ceremnies on Sunday, May 21, at theFort Loramie High School gymnasium at 1 p.m.

The class flower is the amaryllis. The class motto is “We met as strangers, grew as classmates, and leave as friend” by an unknown author. The class song is “Pump it up” by Endor.

The 52 members of the Fort Loramie Class of 2023 are Jessica Lynn Albers, Adam Thomas Ballas, Kameron Anthony Barhorst, Katrina Louise Berning, Thomas Benjamin Birkmeyer, Sierra Lee Blumenstock, Nathan Kenneth Boerger, Viola Michelle Bornhorst, Rylie Elizabeth Clune, Max William Cotner, Maya Rose Dues, Darren Eugene Eilerman, Lillian Rose Eilerman, Logan Andrew Eilerman, Jessica Ann Fischkelta, Carman Mary Frey, Christopher Michael Goubeaux Jr., Laura Marie Gusching, Vanessa Elizabeth Haworth, Ella Rose Hoelscher, Ryan Patrick Hoelscher, Justin Anthony Holthaus, Calvin George Hoying, Samantha Agnes Jacobs, Ethan Matthew Keiser, Kristen Anne Knasel, Alexis Madison Koverman, Nathan Allen Kunk, Collin Matthew Lessing, Grace LeAnn Martzall, Caleb James Maurer, Christian James McGee, Olivia Noel Mescher, Lillian Eva Moore, Broedy Allen O’Neal, Danielle Katelyn Paulus, Connor James Pence, Austin Matthew Pleiman, Carson Michael Pleiman, Lance Jeffrey Poeppelman, Braydon Joseph Puthoff, Isaac Daniel Raterman, Franklin John Rethman, Chaynce Payton Rhoades, Sable Rose Ruhenkamp, William Gregory Ruhenkamp, Dylan Jeffrey Sanders, Sarah Nicole Thomas, Aubrey Rose Turner, Ava Lynn Turner, Jacob Craig Wappelhorst and Aiden James Wehrman.