ANNA — Booster Field will be the site of Anna High School’s graduation on Sunday, May 28, when the Class of 2023 is honored. The ceremony will start at 1 p.m.

Valedictorian and salutatorian will be announced at graduation. Scholarships will also be announced at graduation.

The class song is “Fireflies” by Owl City. The class colors are sky blue and gold. The class flower is the Saguaro Flower (Cactus flower). The class motto is “Don’t be sad that it ended, be happy that it happened.”

National Honor Society members are Ava Bertke, Grace Bensman, Kendyll Boyd, Brianna Brewer, Liberty Davies, Luke Dodds, Lea Hoying, Jadyn Huber, Hayden Huelskamp, Colby Jeffries, Meredith Klein, Abigail McEldowney, Bree Metzler, Leah Meyer, Zane Michael, Ryan Noll, Brooke Pettus, Taylor Poeppelman, Carly Rogers, Brayden Romanowski, Carson Spangler, Ethan Wolters

The 94 members of the Anna High School Class of 2023 are Evan Patrick Albers, Ashley Morgan Anthony, Alicia Nicole Barhorst, Drew Henry Barhorst, Grace Olivia Bensman, Ava Kathleen Bertke, Jayce Briel Billing, Treytin Wayne Blackford, Landon Michael Blankenship, Peyton Diane Maria Bolin, Kendyll Elizabeth Boyd, Brianna Marie Brewer, Isabella Catherine Brown, Caden Scott Bruner, Joseph August Bruns, Alexander John Burd, Landon Michael William Cantrell, Grant Duane Carity, Landon Douglas Cobb, Ava Marie Coverstone, Aubrie May Coyer, Alisha Grace Cruse, Kally Ruth Cruset, Gabriel Walker Reed Daniel, Liberty Luelle Davies,Austin Matthew Davis, Noah August Deeren, Luke William Dodds, Drew Joseph Doseck, Kadence Marie Foster, Nolan Michael Fox, Thaine Alexander Hamilton, Mark William Harshbarger, Karigan Patricia Hennessey, Avery Frances Hillenbrand, Rebekah Lyn Holsapple, Lea Anne Hoying, Jadyn Marie Huber, Hayden Michael Huelskamp, Colby Scott Jeffries, Gabrielle Michelle Johnson, Brayden Eric Kauffmann, Meredith Jane Klein, Isaac James Klinker, Sydney Marie Klosterman, Audrey Renae Krites, Jared Wesley Line.

Also, Eduardo James Mahan, Madyson Marie Marlow, Faith Renee Masteller, Ethan Edward Maurer, Benjamin David McDermott, Abigail Marie McEldowney, Xavier Joseph McEldowney, Joshua Thomas Mealy, Bree Ann Metzler, Leah Ann Meyer, Zane Joseph Michael, Peyton Jean-Marie Miller, Morgan Lee Mumaw, Chase Matthew Murray, Ryan James Noll, Aaliyah Ann Osborne, Aalyssa Kathryn Osborne, Reagan Marie Paulus, Brooke Madison Pettus, Bryce Shelby Alexandria Platfoot, Taylor Nicole Poeppelman, Allison Joan Post, Carson Alexander Reaman, Justin Christian Richards, Carly Kay-Ruth Rogers, Brayden Matthew Romanowski, Ava Lynn Row, Brynn Rose Schmitz, Jayden Timothy Schwartz, Jordan Paul Schwartz, Carter Frederick Seigle, Morgan Lynn Shepherd, Landyon Douglas Simcoe, Jaden Roy Slusher, Aliyah Nichole Smith, Lexi Renee Smith, Maryssa Dawn-Marie Smith, Carson Bryant Spangler, Bryce Alan Stanley, Meredith Renee Vulgamott, Carly Ann Wahl, Dalton Oran Wick, Hudson Pierce Wick, Andrew Arlyn Wilson, Ethan Michael Wolters, Reece Scott Worthington and Rayna Nicole Yoder.