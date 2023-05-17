BOTKINS — Botkins High School seniors will receive their diplomas during graduation on Sunday, May 21, at 1:30 p.m. at Botkins Local School.

Class valedictorians are Kennedi Doseck, Mallory Goubeaux, John Smock and Carson Motter. The class salutatorian is Natalia Wiley

The class color is Russian violet and buttermilk. The class motto is “Behind us are memories. Beside us are friends. Before us are dreams that will never end.” The class song is “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa and featuring Charlie Puth.

Neil Boerger, Botkins Board of Education president, will be the guest speaker.

Members of the Botkins High School Class of 2023 are Hope Kathleen Alig, Ella Marie Aufderhaar, Seth Alan Bajwa, Brandt Christopher Boerger, Kaylee Nichole Cotterman, Christian Anthony James Denning, Lydia Katherine Dietz, Kennedi Jo Doseck, Benjamin Michael Peter Ewry, Kenneth Michael Fisher, Kaitlyn Mae Geis, Benjamin William Goettemoeller, Lindsay May Gossard, Mallory Elizabeth Goubeaux, Gabrielle Renee Griffith, Trayce Kara Lyn Hendrickson, Andrew Joseph Homan, Alaina Elizabeth Jutte, Katelyn Jane Kinsella, Emerson Norval Koenig, Xandreah Mia Locker, Robert Nicholas Lynch, Toby Edward Martin, Mackenzie Lynn Meadows, Brant Dale Metz, Carson Allen Motter, ShelbyDawn Renay Oakes, Raelynn Monique Pebernat, Carter Vernon Pleiman, Austin Michael Rogers, Noah Christopher Ruppert, Keaton Alexander Schnippel, Shelby Nichole Shaner, Johnathan Robert Smock, Scott Donovan Smoker, Sarah Noelle Snider, Brady Joshua Steinke, Leah Catherine Steinke, Elijah Robert VanBrocklin, Jeffrey Dominick Vance, Natalia Isabel Wiley, Jacob Andrew Yenser and Alize Grace Young.