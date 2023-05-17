Missing Piqua woman found dead

PORT JEFFERSON — A body discovered in Shelby County on Wednesday has been identified as Charlenea O’Neal, 40, of Piqua.

O’Neal had been reported missing on May 7. Family members began a campaign to locate her and requested assistance from news media and law enforcement, as well as social media, as they searched.

According to Deputy Chief Marty Grove of the Piqua Police Department, Piqua detectives, acting on information, located the body of O’Neal outside Port Jefferson on Wednesday.

During the initial investigation into O’Neal’s disappearance, Piqua police made two arrests. Julie Jenkins, 43 was arrested and charged with possession of drugs, a third-degree felony and obstruction and investigation, a felony of the 5th degree. Also arrested was Danel King, 51. He is also facing charges of possession of drugs and obstruction.

Jenkins, originally from Piqua, and King, originally from Sidney, are both currently homeless.

Grove said, “The Piqua Police Department appreciates the assistance given to them by citizens during this investigation and extends its condolences to the family of Ms. O’Neal. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.”

Piqua police ask that anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to contact the Piqua Police Department at 937-778-20287, or Crime Stoppers at 937-615-TIPS(8477). O’Neal’s body was sent to the Montgomery County Morgue for autopsy. Both Piqua Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigations into O’Neal’s death.