Olivet Nazarene University dean’s list

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Olivet Nazarene University has released its dean’s list for the spring semester. To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.

Maggie Wick, of Sidney, was named to the dean’s list.

Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian, liberal arts university offering more than 140 areas of undergraduate and graduate study, including the Doctor of Education in ethical leadership.