Lucas named Corns Business and Entrepreneurial Scholar

DELAWARE — Katie Lucas of New Bremen, has been selected as a 2023 Corns Business and Entrepreneurial Scholar by Ohio Wesleyan University’s Woltemade Center for Economics, Business and Entrepreneurship.

The competitive program is open to sophomores who have demonstrated strong academic performance, leadership in campus or community service organizations, and potential for achievement in business or entrepreneurship.

Corns Scholars receive $5,000 scholarships during both their junior and senior years. The program is designed to help the students “combine classroom knowledge with the spontaneity of daily business applications and challenges, putting them a step ahead in the business world with future employers.”

As Corns Scholars, the Ohio Wesleyan students also:

• Take specific courses designed to develop business and entrepreneurial skills.

• Complete internships that link economic and business theory with real-world practices.

• Interact with business leaders.

• Compete in business plan competitions.

• Learn from faculty who are experienced entrepreneurs.

The Corns Business and Entrepreneurial Scholars program is named in memory of former Roadway Express President Richard W. Corns and funded through a $1 million endowment from the Akron, Ohio-based GAR Foundation.

Learn more about Ohio Wesleyan’s Woltemade Center at www.owu.edu/woltemade and more about the university’s Department of Economics and Business at www.owu.edu/economics.

