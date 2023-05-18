Bridget Davis, Shelby County CASA, gives a presentation to Student United Way members Connor Simpson, Jarrett Payne, Kody Barhorst and Jaela Shappie. Courtesy photo Student United Way awards grants

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Student United Way has awarded $10,000 in grants to various organizations in the county.

“We have all 10 local school districts in Student United Way with a high school junior and senior participating. This was our fifth year of Student United Way and we had another great group of young leaders join us,” said Scott Barr, Shelby County United Way president and CEO.

The students completed their year by learning about the needs of the community, touring non-profit agencies and law enforcement sites and hearing presentations from organization and community leaders. Topics covered were childcare, food insecurity, mental health and counseling, domestic violence and victim programming and substance abuse. The students are provided $10,000 to award grants to organizations serving the infant to 18-year-old population. Submitted grants are reviewed by the students. Select applicants were invited to the in-person presentation round. After all presentations, they prioritize the request and finalize the awards.

Students participating during the 2022-23 school year were Ryan Noll and London Reiss, Anna; Kennedi Doseck and Hunter Lenhart, Botkins; Kole McAlexander and Evan Michael, Christian Academy; Darcy Maxson and Drew Westerbeck, Fairlawn; Katrina Bering and Summer Hoying, Fort Loramie; Malina Chappie and Ethan Lukey, Houston; Kellen Reichert and Riley Barhorst, Jackson Center; Mark Malone and Valerie Rindler, Lehman Catholic; Kody Barhorst and Jaela Shappie, Russia; and Connor Simpson and Jarrett Payne, Sidney.

The 2023 Student United Way grants were awarded to Jackson Center 7 Churches Backpack Program, $1,500; Munch Bunch Weekend Backpack Program, $1,500; Sidney City Schools Sensory Room, $1,000; Wilma Valentine Child Care, $1,000; Shelby County CASA, $800; Sidney Police Department, $1,500; Mercy Mission House, $2,000; and YMCA Child Development Center, $700.