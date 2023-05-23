Former Sidney residents killed in flash flood

Gary York and John Walter Facebook photo

KANE COUNTY, Utah — Two men originally from Sidney were killed in a flash flood in a canyon on the Utah-Arizona border.

Gary York, 65, of West Chester Township, Butler County, and John Walter, 72, of Kettering, were on a hiking trip when they were reported overdue by family members Monday. The pair were hiking in the Wire Pass and Buckskin Gulch areas.

A group of hikers found a body Sunday morning just over the Arizona border and multiple agencies in Utah and Arizona began work to identify the body.

After receiving notification from the West Chester Police Department that the family hadn’t heard from the men since Saturday, the Utah and Arizona officials were able to identify York’s body.

Officials then began searching for Walter. His body was found Monday afternoon.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office said they thought the men were surprised by a flash flood and were swept away from where they were hiking. York’s body was found 10 miles away while Walter’s body was found 7-8 miles downstream from where they were camping.