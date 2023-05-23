Ohio Alpha Beta helping others

Alpha Delta Kappa Chapter is a world-wide professional sorority of female educators. This year, the local chapter, Ohio Alpha Beta, has supported many community programs such as Mercy Mission house, Compassionate Care and AGAPE with donations of socks, gloves and gardening supplies. Pictured are members with their recent donation to Amos Memorial Library with needed supplies to support their summer reading program. Ohio Alpha Beta also annually awards a $1,000 scholarship to a Shelby County graduating senior pursuing a degree in education.

Courtesy photo