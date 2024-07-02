Sidney High School seniors achieve top honors

Sidney High School Class of 2024 seniors were recently for their academic honors at the end of the school year.

The highest honors went to 10 members of the SHS Class of 2024 who earned the Summa Cum Laude distinction, including Hayden Ball, Olivia Barga, Braxton Brewer, Emily Fleming, Brooklyn Koester, Arshia Mani, Jarrett Payne, Kyleigh Spade, Sophia Thompson and Aaron Ward.

To earn this distinction, students had to achieve a cumulative GPA of 4.25 or greater and meet the criteria of an Honors Diploma as determined by the State of Ohio Department of Education and Workforce.

The Magna Cum Laude distinction, achieved by earning a cumulative GPA of 4.0-4.24 and also meeting the criteria of an Honors Diploma, was earned by the following members of the SHS Class of 2024: Lauren Conley, Cloe Crothers, Brady Hagan, Gabriel Harter, Kaelin Hickman, Hailey Richardson, Kyla Rush, Logan Shaw, Nathan Siegel and Madisyn Smith.

The Cum Laude distinction, achieved by earning a cumulative GPA of 3.75-3.99 and also meeting the criteria of an Honors Diploma, was earned by the following members of the SHS Class of 2024: Rocelyn Cathcart, Kyle Drees, Roslyn Rotan, and Olivia Voress.

Kyleigh Spade earned her associate’s degree from Edison State Community College in addition to her high school diploma.

To earn an Honors Diploma as determined by the State of Ohio Department of Education, students must meet seven of the eight following criteria: 3.5 GPA or higher, four English credits, four math credits including algebra 1 & 2, and geometry, four science credits including two units of advanced science, four social studies credits, three credits of the same foreign language or 2 credits each of two languages, one fine arts credit, and 27 ACT composite or 1220 SAT.

Earning Honors Diplomas are Hayden Ball, Olivia Barga, Braxton Brewer, Rocelyn Cathcart, Lauren Conley, Cloe Crothers, Owen Deam, Kyle Drees, Landon Finke, Emily Fleming, Brady Hagan, Gabriel Harter, Kaelin Hickman, Brooklyn Koester, Arshia Mani, Jarrett Payne, Hailey Richardson, Roslyn Rotan, Kyla Rush, Logan Shaw, Nathan Siegel, Madisyn Smith, Kyleigh Spade, Sophia Thompson, Olivia Voress, Aaron Ward and Sahnia Webber.

Seniors graduating with Academic High Honors, earning a GPA of 3.5 or better as estimated after seven semesters, included Logan Accuntius, Abigail Adams, Kristen Alexander, Keyon Bargar, Ryan Bennett, Elijah Biddle, William Boshears, Isaiah Cromes, Connor Doty, Caleb Everett, Jerome Fisher, Keaton Fisher, Naomi Fleming, Haley Fogt, Alexander Frohna, Tiar Golden, Emma Heffelfinger, Cass Hensley, Malea Hensley, Kiara Hudgins, Cecilia Klinger, Mason LeMaster, Audrea Litton, Isaiah Loaiza, Samantha Marlow, Shelby McVety, Elena Mendoza, Liann Morris, Breanna Parks, Cutberto Ramirez, Kasi Rinderle, Douglas Rork, Sophia Rowles, Layla Spangler, Landon Stallings, Phuc Tran, Lauren Unger, Maddison VanDeGrift and Morgan Wheeler.

Keyon Bargar, Keaton Fisher, and Alexander Frohna received the Career-Technical Diploma with Honors.

Students who received a Red Cord for being a life-saving blood donor by donating blood at least rheww times in their high school career were Anika Arcikauskas, Hayden Ball, William Boshears, Hannah Carlson, Rocelyn Cathcart, Hunter Compton, Lauren Conley, Cloe Crothers, Emma Epley, Landon Finke, Taneyah Foy, Gabriel Harter, Nevaeh Jones, Brooklyn Koester, Emily Martin, Brianica McGhee, Ashlyn Moton, Simiana Nelson, Hailey Richardson, Kasi Rinderle, Kristyn Rinehart, Kyla Rush, Logan Shaw, Kaitlyn Stewart and Olivia Voress.

Brooklyn Koester earned the Business Professionals of America National Chord and was a National qualifier with the Web Application team.

Elijah Biddle and Kimora Johnson earned the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award.

Jarrett Payne and Olivia Barga earned the OHSAA Scholar-Athlete Award.

Mitchell Davis and Kiara Hudgins earned the OHSAA/NFHS Award of Excellence for an exemplary display of sportsmanship, ethics, and integrity.

Hanna Carlson earned the OHSAA/NFHS Courage Award.

Twenty-five members of the SHS Class of 2024, to date, have been awarded a one-year total of $384,362 with a potential renewal of $877,178. These totals represent scholarships & financial awards of which Sidney High School is aware and has permission to release, including student-reported awards through the Sidney High School Senior Survey. The Ohio Instructional Grants, Pell Grants, College Work-Study, and Stafford Loans are not always announced.

Sidney City Schools and Sidney High School make every effort to ensure this information is correct. We apologize to any student whose name was omitted or misspelled. Congratulations to these and all of the students of the Sidney High School Class of 2024 for all of their accomplishments.