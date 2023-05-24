Shelby County students participate in Conservation Poster Contest

Botkins poster winners are Kara Bailey, third place, Allayna Serr, second place, and Presleigh Atwood, first place. Courtesy photo Anna poster contest winners are Amber Leopold, first place, and Yuen Liu, second place. Courtesy photo Fort Loramie poster winners are Dominc Hoying, second place, and Myla Holthaus, first place. Courtesy photo

SIDNEY— Students from Anna, Botkins and Fort Loramie participated in the Shelby Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) Conservation Poster Contest this spring. The poster contest is the entry level for the state and national yearly Conservation Poster Contest held by Ohio Federation of Conservation Districts and National Association of Conservation Districts, respectively. The competition encourages students to use their creative talents through their research on the year’s chosen theme and gives them a voice of conservation stewardship.

This year’s theme is “One Water.” Students used their artistic skills to portray this theme – how water stays in the water cycle; how water on Earth is all connected through watersheds and groundwater; and how important it is to keep our useable water clean. Anna and Botkins students completed the poster contest project in conjunction with an in-class demonstration about watersheds; point and non-point pollution that can occur in a watershed; and how to prevent pollution within a watershed by Amanda Hurley, the education and outreach coordinator at Shelby SWCD.

“All of the students did such a fantastic job on their posters. They were able to portray how all water is connected as One Water and why it is so important to conserve our precious resource – water. I am very proud to try to inspire our youth to be water stewards and I hope they learned a little about our natural resources during the project,” said Hurley.

The Shelby County winners for the second/third-grade level are first place, Presleigh Atwood, Botkins Elementary, second place, Allayna Serr, Botkins Elementary, and third place, Kara Bailey, Botkins Elementary. The winners in the fourth/fifth-grade level are first place, Myla Holthaus, Fort Loramie Elementary, and second place, Dominic Hoying, Fort Loramie Elementary. The winners in the seventh/ninth-grade level are first place, Amber Leopold, Anna Middle School, and second place, Yuen Liu, Anna Middle School.

Shelby SWCD will give a monetary award to 1st place winner in each age group. All of the Shelby County winner’s posters will be judged against all the other top posters in Ohio with the chance to move on to the national level. The posters will be on display at the Amos Memorial Public Library art gallery starting Monday, June 12. The posters will also be used at Shelby SWCD education events held throughout the year.

To learn more about the poster contest visit https://www.nacdnet.org/general-resources/stewardship-and-education-materials/contests/ or email or call Hurley at [email protected], 937-492-6520 ext. 2597.