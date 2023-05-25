Out of the past

125 Years

May 25, 1898

The Third regiment, O.V.I. reached Macon, Ga., this afternoon. It was given a grand reception in Atlanta and presented with much fruit and provisions. The regiment will arrive in Jacksonville this evening. There is a strong possibility the Third, along with the fifth O.V.I. regiment, will be among the first units to participate in a landing in Cuba.

The two units are reported to be among the best prepared and only some equipment to bring them up to strength.

——-

Dr. C.B. Orbison has arranged to open an office in the Wagner building on the northwest corner of Ohio avenue and Poplar street

——-

The Botkins Oil and Gas company elected the following officers: J.C. Paul, president; Philip Sheets, vice president; W.C. Zanglein, secretary, and J.B Greve, treasurer. The company plans to erect a derrick near Loramie creek at some time in the near future.

100 Years

May 25, 1923

Fire destroyed the large barn at the rear of the Wagner Beverage Company on East Poplar street about noon Sunday, along with all its contents. About 1,500 empty beverage cases, several wagons, trucks, and an automobile were burned.

75 Years

May 25, 1948

Marine veteran Robert Caster, who fought in the South Pacific in World War II, will give this city’s Memorial Day address on Monday, May 31, at the court house, officials planning the 1948 observance revealed today. All Sidney patriotic organizations will participate in the annual parade with Freeman Cromer as grand marshal.

——-

Mrs. Joe Brady was elected president of the Soroptimist club when members met for their regular last night. Serving with Mrs. Brady will be Mrs. Orville Eisenhut, vice president; Miss Iva Klopfenstein, treasurer; Mrs. Heber Outland, recording secretary, and Mrs. Ray Steinle, corresponding secretary.

——-

Meeting last evening members of the Faculty Wives named Mrs. Harold McDermott as president, with Mrs. Paul Fitzwater, vice president, and Mrs. E.J. Hammann, secretary and treasurer.

50 Years

May 25, 1973

JACKSON CENTER – Dr. Richard N. Adams, superintendent of the Upper Valley Joint Vocational School, will be guest speaker Sunday at 8 p.m. at the graduation exercises of the 1973 senior class at Jackson Center High School.

Valedictorian of the graduating class is Miss Linda Fogt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Willis Fogt, R.R. 1, Jackson Center, is salutatorian.

——-

Mrs. Leonard Crosley II assumed the duties of president of Delta Theta Tau Sorority when an installation and business meeting was held Wednesday in the northtown First National Exchange Bank.

25 Years

May 25, 1998

Ohio Presbyterian Retirement Services recently announced that Dorothy Love received the highest scores of their nine retirement communities in their Resident Satisfaction Survey.

In 1997 Dorothy Love participated in its second Resident Satisfaction Survey for its Health Care Center and Assisted Care area. Questionnaires were sent 150 and their families. The survey was a in-depth look at all area that affected the residents quality of life. The entire process was confidential and anonymous. The scores were tabulated by Health Care Research Systems, a division of the Ohio State University.

——-

Two area teen-agers will become junior varsity cheerleaders at Ohio State University for the fall 1998 season.

Michelle Fultz, 18, daughter of Dave and Kathy Fultz of Sidney, and Trisha Rhoades, 18, daughter of Tim and Connie Rhoades of Versailles, have been selected as cheerleaders.

They will both be freshman at OSU in the fall with undecided majors.

