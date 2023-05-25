Tournament baseball roundup: Russia beats Miami Valley Christian 6-0 in district final

MIAMISBURG — Russia earned its sixth consecutive district title by beating Miami Valley Christian Academy 6-0 on Wednesday at Miamisburg High School.

The Raiders (23-6) advance to face Sugar Grove Berne Union in a Division IV regional semifinal, which is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, at Carleton Davidson Stadium in Springfield.

Sophomore pitcher Braylon Cordonnier pitched a complete game. He gave up two hits and struck out eight batters without walking any.

Cordonnier and Felix Francis were each 2 for 3 at the plate with one walk. Brayden Monnin hit one triple while Jude Counts hit one double and had 2 RBIs. Hayden Quinter had 2 RBIs.

The Raiders had eight hits and committed two errors. Miami Valley Christian committed three errors.

Russia took control early.

Zane Shappie reached second base with one out in the first inning on an error after hitting a grounder to third base. Cordonnier then hit a line-drive single to right field to drive across Shappie. Quinter hit a line-drive to center with two outs to push across Cordonnier and give Russia a 2-0 lead.

Monnin hit a triple with one out in the third and scored on a ground out by Quinter to give the squad a 3-0 lead. The Raiders then pulled away in the sixth and seventh.

Francis led off the sixth with a single on a hard grounder to left, then Counts reached on an error after hitting an infield grounder. With runners on third and second, Cooper Unverferth hit a sacrifice bunt to drive in one run and push the lead to 4-0.

Cordonnier led off the seventh with a walk, and Quinter reached on an error with one out after hitting an infield grounder. Counts then hit a 2-RBI double to center with two outs to increase the lead to six runs.

Miami Valley Christian went down in order in the seventh.

Bradford beat Troy Christian 11-8 in a district final on Wednesday and Southeastern beat Felicity-Franklin 16-0. The Railroaders and Trojans will face off in a regional semifinal at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 1 in Springfield. The winners will meet in a regional final on Friday.

As a result of a scheduling conflict with a summer collegiate baseball team that plays in Springfield, the June 2 regional final has been moved to Wright State University’s Nischwitz Stadium. It is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Berne Union rallied late to beat Galion Northmor 10-9 in a district final on Wednesday to advance to next week’s regional final. The squad won a district semi 7-4 against Newark Catholic, which was ranked No. 7 in the final state coaches association D-IV poll, before beating Northmor on Friday.

Berne Union has faced another Shelby County Athletic League team this year. The Rockets played Fort Loramie on May 12 at Beavers Field in Lancaster and fell behind 9-4 before rain forced the cancellation of the game in the fourth inning.

