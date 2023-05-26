By Kimberly Pistone

NEW BREMEN – A baseball field at the Bremenfest Park in New Bremen will be dedicated on Memorial Day in memory of MSgt. Brian Naseman, who was killed in action in Taji, Iraq, on May 22, 2009.

Naseman played baseball while a student at New Bremen High School, both as a third baseman and a pitcher. He continued pitching while a student at Wright State University. He left WSU after an injury and joined the Wisconsin National Guard where he served in both Kuwait and Iraq.

Naseman’s wife, Peggy, said she and their children do something to honor Brian every year around this time. She is glad that after many years of work, his high school friend and teammate Dave Suchland was finally able to bring this dedication to fruition.

Suchland thinks often about Naseman and all the good times they had together while playing baseball in high school. Suchland wants to share Naseman’s legacy and said, “I tell my son how lucky we are to be born in this country. I want him and his friends to think about how lucky we are to be free.”

The dedication will be on Monday, May 29, at 4:45 p.m., right before a Little League game. The American Legion post 241 will be conducting an informal ceremony, including a color guard.