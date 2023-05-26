Sarah Swiger, of Jackson Center, steps forward to accept her Top Scholar plaque during the 2023 Upper Valley Career Center Convocation at the Hobart Arena in Troy on Thursday, May 25.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Students process into the Hobart Arena during the 2023 Upper Valley Career Center Convocation at the Hobart Arena in Troy on Thursday, May 25.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Ella Aufderhaar, a Botkins High School graduate, gives opening remarks during the 2023 Upper Valley Career Center Convocation at the Hobart Arena in Troy on Thursday, May 25.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
A chair with a robe and white rose was placed on state during the 2023 Upper Valley Career Center Convocation at the Hobart Arena in Troy on Thursday, May 25. The display was in recognition of Addison Cable, who attended Sidney High School, and passed away in October of 2022.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Anna High School graduate Brayden Romanowski walks the stage to accept an Award of Distinction during the 2023 Upper Valley Career Center Convocation at the Hobart Arena in Troy on Thursday, May 25.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Students and well wishers attend the 2023 Upper Valley Career Center Convocation at the Hobart Arena in Troy on Thursday, May 25.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Jackson Center High School graduate Nevaeh Ledcke accepts her diploma during the 2023 Upper Valley Career Center Convocation at the Hobart Arena in Troy on Thursday, May 25.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Houston High School graduate Nolan Merickel accepts his diploma during the 2023 Upper Valley Career Center Convocation at the Hobart Arena in Troy on Thursday, May 25.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Jackson Center High School graduate Wyatt Burch, crosses the stage to accept his diploma during the 2023 Upper Valley Career Center Convocation at the Hobart Arena in Troy on Thursday, May 25.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
