COLUMBUS — A total of 19,020 job openings were posted online from March 14, 2023, through April 13, 2023, for Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties. This was a decrease of 2,707 ads from the previous reporting period. Compared to the same time period a year ago, this reflects a decrease of 7,926 ads.

This report, and reports for other JobsOhio regions, can be found at OhioMeansJobs.com.

The report is based on data provided by TalentNeuron Gartner, a global research and advisory company. Through this partnership, new data sources and improved methodologies are available to better understand occupational demand over time. This reflects a change from the methodology used to produce these reports prior to August 2022. This information is a snapshot in time and may not represent long-term trends. Any of this data, including historical reports, may vary slightly over time as minor revisions are continually made to this live database. Some ads may appear in two or more occupation codes and may be counted more than once. This information should be used in conjunction with local labor market information to analyze current occupational demand.

This data has not been seasonally adjusted. Sometimes seasonal adjustment is used to remove fluctuations in unemployment and labor force trends that normally occur with changes in the season. Seasonal variation in employment occurs for natural and institutional reasons, including reduced employment involving outdoor activities during winter, changes in labor force and unemployment levels with opening and closing of schools, and layoffs during the automobile model changeover period. Seasonal variations can also affect the number of online job ads, so over the year it will affect the data in this report.

