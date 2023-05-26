Sidney City Manager Andrew Bowsher, right, and his wife, Taylor, at the 40 Under 40 award presentation banquet held at Wright State University on May 18. Submitted photo

SIDNEY — Sidney City Manager Andrew Bowsher was recently named to the Dayton Business Journal’s prestigious 40 Under 40 list. The award presentation banquet was held May 18 in the Apollo Room at Wright State University.

This marks the 26th year the Dayton Business Journal has honored the region’s brightest young professionals. Roughly 200 people from around the Miami Valley were nominated this year. The winners include CEOs, real estate experts, technology executives, health care leaders, small business owners and entrepreneurs spanning a variety of industries.

“I’m humbled by the award and consider myself fortunate to work within a city that has given me the tools to succeed,” Bowsher said. “I can’t thank our Sidney team and supporters enough. Without their help and guidance, we wouldn’t be moving the city as expeditiously as we are. I consider it a great accomplishment for everyone who has helped me along the way.”

Bowsher became Sidney’s 14th city manager on Nov. 6, 2021. In his short tenure with the city, he has clearly demonstrated that he is creating an exceptional environment and has the vision and leadership skills and abilities to take the community to the next level.

Since coming to Sidney a little over a year ago Bowsher has immersed himself in the Sidney community and has had an immediate impact on the local boards on which he serves.