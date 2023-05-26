Out of the past

125 Years

May 26, 1898

Confirmation on two appointments to the police department was given by city council at its meeting last night. William O’Leary and George Schiff were approved to succeed themselves, the former on a 7 to 1 vote and latter by a vote of 6 to 2. Not confirmed was the appointment of William H. Nessler to succeed R.L. Cartwright. The vote ended in a tie 4 to 4.

——-

A recital was given at the Presbyterian church last evening under the auspices of the ladies of the church. It was given by Miss Jessie Ayers Wilson, organist and vocalist, and Walter R. Blake, cellist of this city, and Miss Margaret Dills, reader, of Piqua.

100 Years

May 26, 1923

After being closed for 30 days for alterations and improvements, the Smoke House is once more open for business. T.J. Kerrigan, the proprietor, has spared no expense in his remodeling and installed the Latest in equipment.

——-

Mayor Trout has given to the chief of police and police department that all forms of gambling in the city must stop. The order includes race horse gambling and baseball pools which have been extensively carried on. The mayor has issued orders that all violators be arrested and prosecuted.

——-

On next Sunday morning, Rev. Lawrence Montanus will be honored by all men of the congregation on the occasion of reading his first Mass. All young men oof the Holy Angels congregation will act as escort.

75 Years

May 26, 1948

A movement was underway today among Shelby county farm groups to obtain improved telephone service in rural area. The legislative committee of the Shelby County Farm Bureau and representatives of the farm advisory councils have met with officials of the Sidney Telephone company to discuss methods of obtaining better service.

——-

Gus Totos, of this city, has assumed charge of the City hat cleaning and shoe shine business, at the Gallagher Drug store corner, Ohio avenue and Poplar street, operated for the past 15 years by Nick Vourlas in connection with his typewriter and office equipment business. Vourlas recently purchased the Blake building on North Miami Avenue, formerly occupied by the Sidney Elevator Manufacturing and Miller and Littlefield, for the expansion of his office equipment business.

50 Years

May 26, 1973

Named Sidney High School’s outstanding senior and the Optimist Club’s Teenager of the Month for May is Brian McGee, who was presented a plaque at this week’s meeting of the club.

Son of Mr. and Mrs. Roger McGee, 902 Lynn St., McGee has accumulated a 3.89 grade average.

——-

Lehman’s baseball team finished the season in rather spectacular fashion and Coach Jerry DeLong has commented he is looking forward to next year since he will not lose a single player.

The Cavaliers completed their season Tuesday and although they have a 7-6 season, the Lehman crew copped the Class A Sectional championship, was second in the district and Tuesday won the Wayne Conference title.

25 Years

May 26, 1998

Three local high school graduates have been named recipients of Sidney Rotary Club Scholarships.

Mary Lou Holly, president of Sidney Rotary Club, made the announcement of the recipients at the weekly noon luncheon of the Rotary Club at the Fairington Restaurant on Monday,.

Recipients of $1,000 scholarships are Fort Loramie High School salutatorian Pamela Brandewie, Sidney High senior Mark Allen, and Lehman Catholic salutatorian Marie Durbin.

