Rhodes State College dean’s list

LIMA – Rhodes State College announces the 2023 spring semester dean’s lists for full-time and part-time students.

To be eligible for the full-time dean’s list, a student must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher.

Full-time students named to the dean’s list were Jill Ann Greve, Botkins; Jesse Eugene Kean, DeGraff; and Geran Jayson Wagle, Maplewood.

To be eligible, a student must be enrolled in at least six but not more than 11 credit hours and earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher.

Part-time students named to the dean’s list were Sierra M. Henning, Fort Loramie; Morgan Elizabeth Huber, Jackson Center; and Lydia Mae Zimpfer, Sidney.