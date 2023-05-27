Out of the past

125 Years

May 27, 1898

The fourth annual picnic and commencement of the Clinton township public schools was held in the fairgrounds yesterday. There was a large crowd in attendance. There were two graduates this year, Misses Maude and Donna Russell, both of District 5.

——-

Secretary of the Navy Long has received an official confirmation of the safe arrival of the U.S.S. Oregon in Jupiter Inlet, Fla.

100 Years

May 27, 1923

Five candidate for appointment to the post of postmaster to succeed Val Lee qualified with the civil service commission at Washington, D.C. this week before the deadline. Those qualifying include: Charles H. Neal, Kerr T. Carey, both employees of the post office; Charles M. Dorsey, Green township, former deputy postmaster; Harry Oldham and Fred J. Russell. The names of three of the above will be certified by the commission as eligible for appointment.

——-

An attempt was made to burn another fiery cross in East Sidney last night. The cross was erected on the east side of the road, just south of the carpet cleaning plant. The cross was hastily put up, before any guy wires could be attached, and after burning a few minutes toppled over.

——-

The Farmers Telephone company will receive and broadcast the concert to be given next Tuesday evening by the Sidney band from Atlanta, Ga., from the balcony in front of their offices on the east side of the square.

75 Years

May 27, 1948

Plans for the new roller dome are about ready for release to the public, it was announced today by Commander George V. Brown at the meeting last evening of the Shelby County Memorial post of the Shelby County Memorial post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Brown asked each member to make a cash contribution of $10 and also 10 hours of labor on the project.

——-

Scout troop 69 became an official organization last evening when its charter was presented to the Men’s Brotherhood of St. John’s Lutheran church, sponsor of the troop. Peter Carolla, president of the troop committee, accepted the charter.

——-

Miss Mary Rubekas was elected president of the newly-organized Venture club of Sidney when members met last evening with Miss Doris Fogt. Miss Margaret Thoma was named vice president; Miss Mary Lane Timeus, secretary, and Miss Irene Musser, treasurer.

50 Years

May 27, 1973

NEWPORT – Mrs. August Sherman entertained the Sheephead Club Tuesday at her home in Newport.

After playing 15 rounds of cards, prizes were awarded to Mrs. Louis Marchal, Mrs. Marion Grogean, Mrs. Margaret Couchot and Mrs. Vaughn Pitsenbarger.

——-

Installation of new officers for 1973-74 was held at the May 21 meeting of the Emerson PTO.

They are Dale Helmlinger, president; Mrs. Ernest Schmidt, vice president; Mrs. Ben Cook, secretary, and Mrs. Lee Cartwright, treasurer.

25 Years

May 27, 1998

CINCINNATI (AP) – A good investment for taxpayers? Hamilton County’s treasurer says he is talking with Cincinnati Reds general partner Marge Schott about whether she would sell her controlling interest in the team to the county.

“I have been in contact with Marge to see if she is interested in selling,” said Robert Goering, the county treasurer, “I am actively pursuing that.”

Any change in ownership of a team would be subject to approval by baseball officials.

——-

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – To many members of Ohio’s congressional delegation, John Glenn ranks right up there with Tiger Woods and Bruce Jenner.

And if they get their way, the Ohio Democratic senator and astronaut will get a recognition that only has been set aside for these athletes and others: appearing on a Wheaties box.

