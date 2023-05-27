Gene Subler, David Subler, Joan Stover, mary Sterling and Barbara Niekamp were recognized by the Fort GreeneVille DAR. They are they family of Gerald Subler who was Killed in Action on Sept. 30, 1968 in Vietnam. Ryan Berry | Aim Media Midwest

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Fort GreeneVille Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), as an official and proud partner with the United State of America Vietnam War Commemoration, continued its recognition of Vietnam veterans who didn’t come home. The local chapter is continuing its efforts to recognize the families of local men killed while serving during that war.

On Tuesday, May 23, DAR recognized the family of LCPL Gerald Francis Subler, United States Marine Corp. The Versailles native was born on Dec. 30, 1947, and died Sept. 30, 1968, in Quang Nam Province. According to virtualwall.org, Subler had started his tour in Vietnam 19 days earlier and died due to artillery, rocket or mortar.

Gene Subler, younger brother, of Gerald, was 14 years old when his brother died. He was appreciative that his brother was remembered. “It means a lot,” he said. “Back some 50 years ago, things were a little different. Today, to be recognized, you just don’t want people to be forgotten.”

Gene choked back tears as he remembered his brother wanting to serve his country. He recalled his brother saying, “I’m going to go. I’m going to be a Marine.” As one would expect, when they got the news that he had been Killed in Action it was an emotional time for the family.

“Today, the way they receive people when they come home, they’re heroes. I’m glad they’re doing that. Back in the day it didn’t feel that way,” said Gene.

Also present to be recognized from the Subler family were Barbara Niekamp, Mary Sterling, Joan Stover and David Subler.

Regent Penny Weaver, Fort GreeneVille DAR, said, “We vow to never again confuse personal disapproval of war with prejudice against those who honorably wear the uniform of our Armed Forces. We recognize those who served and returned home, those who are no longer among us, as well as their families, who endured untold sacrifices in supporting their service.”

The family members were presented with a certificate and a pin. Weaver said, “Thank you for being an enduring inspiration and example of duty, valor, honor, and dignity for the citizens of the United States of America. Our Nation is forever indebted to you and extends its deepest respect and admiration.”

The Darke County Honor Guard presented the Colors, presented a played Taps and a gun salute to honor and remember Gerald.