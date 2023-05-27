Midmark Teammates and families recently cooked and served over 100 meals for Versailles Community Meals. Donations went to the Versailles Girl Scout Troops. Pictured are Mitch Eiting, Chad Kimmel, Mary Lou Nerderman, Eric Anderson, Jennifer Parin, Jim Nerderman, Renee Browder, Cathy Bernholt and Rob Sackett. Submitted photo

VERSAILLES — Midmark Corp., the only company transforming healthcare experiences through innovative design within the medical, dental and animal health environments, recently announced the launch of Midmark Cares – a newly formed committee that includes employees (teammates) from across Midmark’s 12 U.S. based locations.

The committee was formed to organize team-building events, provide strategic oversight of activities, and further expand Midmark’s community outreach and philanthropic efforts nationwide and globally. By strengthening partnerships and investing in the community, the launch of the committee is yet another step forward in advancing Midmark’s continued commitment to increasing access to quality care.

“Our teammates live our mission and values each and every day, making a positive difference in the lives they touch. Giving back to the communities we serve is one of the several ways we address quality healthcare and educational needs globally,” said Mitch Eiting, global philanthropic and corporate giving manager.

Eiting continued, “With a long history of impactful corporate giving and a dedicated committee like Midmark Cares, it allows us to allocate the time and resources we need to amplify our outreach efforts both across the nation and worldwide. The committee is working together to meet new goals and further extend our reach in communities with the greatest need.”

To further philanthropic efforts, Midmark has partnerships with numerous organizations, including World Vision. Midmark has been a long-time partner with World Vision, helping to bring better healthcare to communities in need around the world and in the U.S. through product donations and the building of caregiver kits. The company’s collaboration with World Vision began in 2005 when Midmark began donating high-quality, easy-to-use medical equipment to clinics in remote areas of developing countries. Since then, the partnership has grown significantly.

In September 2022, Midmark announced its 2021 trade-in program collected 1,000 eligible exam tables, which were donated primarily to World Vision. The organization refurbished and delivered them to clinics that provide healthcare to children and families in remote areas of developing countries.

Additionally, in 2022, Midmark Teammates at eight locations built 3,750 World Vision hygiene kits distributed to Moldovia, Poland, Romania and Ukraine for Ukrainian refugees.

The Midmark Cares committee has hit the ground running, with teammates having already organized and participated in several community events:

• Helping hundreds of local homeless pets by hosting a Bark in the Park event in Tampa, Florida.

• Hosting blood drives in Leesburg, Ohio and Kansas City, Kansas.

• Sponsoring a kennel at Highland Humane Society in Hillsboro, Ohio.

• Participating in river cleanup in kayaks in Glasgow, Kentucky.

• Supporting Operation Christmas Child with robotics team sponsors in Traverse City, Michigan.

• Working with Community Meals to promote fellowship within the community in Versailles, Ohio.

With a charitable mission that focuses on support through volunteerism as well as monetary and product donations, Midmark encourages its teammates to serve as active participants in corporate giving and community involvement. As an incentive, Midmark Teammates are offered up to three paid volunteer outreach days as part of its policy and an additional day to teammates participating in Midmark-sponsored international or domestic mission trips.

For more information on Midmark’s commitment to making a positive difference, visit midmark.com/about-us/corporate-social-responsibility