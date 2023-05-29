Patrol plans OVI sobriety checkpoint this week

WAPAKONETA- The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced that Troopers will operate an oVI checkpoints to deter and intercept impaired drivers this week.

The county where the checkpoint will take place will be announced the day prior to the checkpoint, and the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint.

If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver, or make other travel arrangements before you drink.

Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.

Operational support for the sobriety checkpoints will be provided by Iocal law enforcement agencies.