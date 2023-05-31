A Chevy Traverse LT SUV, left, and Ford Edge Titanium SUV collided at the intersection of Michigan Street and Lester Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31. The Sidney Fire Department responded. The Sidney Police are investigating the crash.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
