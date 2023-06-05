WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, D-OH, announced that the National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded a $702,643 grant to the University of Dayton to research methods for improving math education for preschool-aged children.

“We need to set Ohio students up for success in math, and that starts with strong pre-K programs,” Brown said. “This award will help students at the University of Dayton work to improve math education for the youngest Ohioans, and ensure that the next generation is prepared to lead in the industries of the future.”

NSF supports research and education in all non-medical fields of science and engineering.