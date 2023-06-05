Home News Learning water safety News Learning water safety By LUKE GRONNEBERG - June 5, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Jared Ratermann, 11, of Sidney, does the back stroke during a YMCA Water Safety Week class on Monday, June 5. Jared is the so of Todd and Emily Ratermann. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jared Ratermann, 11, of Sidney, does the back stroke during a YMCA Water Safety Week class on Monday, June 5. Jared is the so of Todd and Emily Ratermann. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR University of Dayton gets funds for efforts to improve pre-k math education King sentenced to community control for attempted identity fraud Trap auction held Weather Sidney clear sky enter location 60.2 ° F 64.6 ° 54.7 ° 77 % 1mph 1 % Tue 75 ° Wed 69 ° Thu 69 ° Fri 71 ° Sat 67 °