Home News An Exotic Zoo News An Exotic Zoo By LUKE GRONNEBERG - June 6, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Lydia Elsass, 3, of Anna, gets a chance to pet a tortoise at the Anna Community Library on Friday, June 2. “Exotic Zoo” came to the library so kids could meet animals up close and learn about them. Lydia is the daughter of Matt and Megan Elsass. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News Lydia Elsass, 3, of Anna, gets a chance to pet a tortoise at the Anna Community Library on Friday, June 2. “Exotic Zoo” came to the library so kids could meet animals up close and learn about them. Lydia is the daughter of Matt and Megan Elsass. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Out of the past Learning water safety University of Dayton gets funds for efforts to improve pre-k math education Weather Sidney broken clouds enter location 57.5 ° F 61.3 ° 50.7 ° 78 % 1mph 75 % Tue 76 ° Wed 69 ° Thu 71 ° Fri 70 ° Sat 70 °