Lydia Elsass, 3, of Anna, gets a chance to pet a tortoise at the Anna Community Library on Friday, June 2. “Exotic Zoo” came to the library so kids could meet animals up close and learn about them. Lydia is the daughter of Matt and Megan Elsass.

Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

