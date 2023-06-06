Is it really June already?! Where is this year going?

I was sitting on my back patio a few nights ago, just listening to the birds and enjoying a beautiful evening. My mind began to wander and I found myself thinking about summers as a young girl.

Living in the country was a lot different than it is now. I remember having a party line for our phone. You would pick up the handset and if someone was talking you hung up and tried again later. I do remember getting a private line when I was about 12 years old. We could get two TV channels and on a clear day we might get a third if we were lucky. This wasn’t a big deal because there were chores to do and after that I would play outside. If I wasn’t in the barn, field or small woods I would be riding my bicycle a few miles over to a friend’s house. Neighbors were not very close, usually at least a mile or more down the road, but you could count on them in a hurry if you needed them. The days were filled with water balloon fights, swimming in the lake, going roller skating and listening to WMVR Gordy Price on Friday nights. Life was simpler and carefree.

It is amazing to me how much has changed over the years. Cell Phones, internet and technology in general has taken our day to day lives from a slow and peaceful pace to one of super sonic speed.

Technology and I are not what I would call friends. It doesn’t like me and I am not a fan of it so at least we agree! It is nice to have a cell phone even if I call it my “stupid” smart phone. I enjoy being able to take tons of pictures of my grandbaby and showing them to my friends. It is nice when I am at the store and can’t remember what my husband said he needed me to pick up, I just give him a call. The internet has it’s good points, like being about to go to [email protected] and seeing what is happening at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County. I also like Facebook to keep up with my friends and family. You can also look the Senior Center up on Facebook!

There are some wonderful events coming up in June at the Senior Center. We will be having a BBQ Pork fundraiser on Friday, June 9. $8 per person. Dine in, Carry out or Drive Thru! Proceeds go to the Senior Center.

Friday, June 23, 6 to 8 p.m. is our Grandparents night. Bring your grandkids in some fun and games: Bingo, Uno, cornhole and board games. There will be light refreshments available. This is free and open to the public.

Father’s Day is just around the corner! Looking for something to get Dad or Grandpa? A gift membership to the Senior Center is just $35 per calendar year if they live in Shelby County and $40 if they are out of the county. It is a gift that keeps giving!

We will also be hosting a Blood Drive on Wednesday, June 28, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Donors are needed! You can log in online at: www.donortime.com or call the Center and I will be happy to get you scheduled.

I am thankful for my childhood memories and look forward to watching my grandchild grow up in the country. It won’t be exactly the same for him… they have cell phones, cable and internet. He loves it outside so I hope as he grows up he will enjoy some of the “country living” that I did, only time will tell.

Until I see you at the Center,

Have a Blessed Day

The writer is the executive director of the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County.