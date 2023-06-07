The Navy frogmen, including Mike Mallory, were part of the Apollo 11 recovery. Provided photo

WAPAKONETA — The Armstrong Air & Space Museum will be hosting Apollo 11 Navy frogman Mike Mallory for a special presentation on Wednesday, June 14, at 2 p.m. in the museum’s STEM Inspiration Center. After the presentation, Mallory will have a meet and greet session with guests, along with an autograph signing.

Mallory served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War as part of Underwater Demolition Team, also known as the frogmen. Mallory was chosen as one of the four divers to aid in the recovery of the Apollo 11 astronauts in July 1969. Mallory was also the only diver to be given a camera during the mission and captured close up images of the astronauts exiting the Apollo command module.

Mallory is no stranger to Wapakoneta or the Armstrong Air & Space Museum. Mallory has been a speaker and guest of honor for the city’s Summer Moon Festival numerous times over the past seven years.

“Mike’s story really resonates with so many people,” says Logan Rex, Armstrong Museum curator. “The frogmen, some of the bravest and toughest people in our military, were the first people to greet the astronauts after returning to Earth from a different celestial body. It’s amazing to think that Mike helped in one of the greatest accomplishments in human history.”

This event is included in that day’s museum admission. Seating in the STEM Inspiration Center is limited and based on first-come, first served.