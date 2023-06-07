Miami University president’s, dean’s lists

OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20% of undergraduate students within each division for the spring semester 2023 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Named to the dean’s list were Morgan Frederick of Versailles, Vivian Niekamp of New Bremen, Bailey Althauser of Anna, Becca Blanco of Minster, Jael Shenk of New Bremen, Rhese Voisard of Minster, Jon VanSkiver of Sidney, Aaron Broering of Maria Stein, Wes Bruns of Versailles, Ethan Potts of Sidney, Emma York of Versailles, Adam Ketner of Minster, Jessica Overholser of Sidney, Casey Topp of Minster, Gabby Wehrman of Fort Loramie and Emma Meyer of Minster.

Miami University students who are ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division for the spring semester 2023 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Named to the president’s list were Symone Woodruff of Botkins, Audrey Allen of Versailles, Shelby Ayers of Russia, Hannah Bey of Versailles, Reece Fannon of Sidney, Grant Spangler of Anna, Natalie Dirksen of Versailles, Hanna Boate of Minster, Austin Pleiman of Versailles, Lauryn Sanford of DeGraff, Hannah Vallandingham of Russia, Amy Tangeman of Maria Stein, Delaney Wilson of Sidney, Alexis Carroll of Sidney and Paisley Jacobs of DeGraff.