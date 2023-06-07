Wilson Health Auxiliary announces 2023 scholarship recipients

SIDNEY — The Wilson Health Auxiliary has announced the recipients of their 2023 scholarships.

The recipients are:

• Jenna Counts, a graduate of Botkins High School, who is attending Wright State University- Lake Campus with a major in Nursing;

• Haylee Shields, a graduate of Jackson Center High School, who is attending Sinclair Community College with a major in Respiratory Therapy;

• Emma Keykens, a graduate of Lehman Catholic High School, who is attending Edison State Community College with a major in Nursing;

• Kyla Campbell, a graduate of Sidney High School, who is attending Sinclair Community College with a major in Nursing; and

• Kristen Knasel, a graduate of Fort Loramie High School, who is attending Wright State University- Lake Campus with a major in Nursing.

The Wilson Auxiliary awards annual scholarships from the profits of their Gift Shop and other fundraisers. This year’s recipients received $1,000 each toward the cost of their education. Forty students applied for the scholarships.

The 2024 scholarship application will be available in January. Those interested in applying should be a graduate of a Shelby County high school or resident of Shelby County and majoring in the medical field. Scholarships are open to new high school graduates as well as continuing college students.

