Bluffton University dean’s list

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for undergraduate students for the fall 2023 term.

Students with a GPA of 3.6 or higher are eligible for the dean’s list.

Local students named to the dean’s list are Brielle Collier, Anna, and Kate Burden, Sidney

Students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75 based on 20 semester hours received dean’s list with distinction for continued high achievement.

Local students named to the dean’s list with distinction are Dalton Spradlin, Botkins, Jenna Woods, DeGraff, Gabrielle Woolley, Jackson Center, Grace Woolley, Jackson Center, Riley Hammonds, Russia, and Josh Webster, Sidney.

Since 1899, Bluffton University faculty and staff have dedicated themselves to helping students find their talents, their passions and, ultimately, their way.