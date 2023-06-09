COLUMBUS — Due to improved air quality conditions throughout the state, Ohio EPA has cancelled the statewide Air Quality Advisory. Smoke from Canadian wildfires is now having less of an impact throughout the state. The most recent statewide advisory expired at end of day, Thursday, June 8.

Particulate levels may remain elevated in isolated areas into the weekend, resulting in some local air agencies and metropolitan planning organizations issuing localized advisories. To see realtime air quality in your area, visit the AirNow website.